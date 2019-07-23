Kohl's Store Accused of Racial Profiling

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images File image

A San Leandro Kohl's store was accused of racial profiling over an incident in which a woman was stopped by loss prevention and accused of stealing.

Yolonda Montoya was shopping at the Bayfair Mall Kohl's where she tried on several clothing items and purchased one before two employees stopped her. She was brought to an office and accused of stealing in front of a police officer. Montoya recorded the incident and took to social media.

“What am I, another Hispanic woman probably stealing?” the mother of four asked. “I spend a lot of money here. Because I look like a broke mother with a backpack you guys target me.”

Kohl's said they take allegations of this nature very seriously. “We have apologized to the customer directly for her poor experience and have been in frequent dialogue with her, working toward a resolution,” the company said.

“Shame on you guys and I need an apology from all of you,” Montoya said.