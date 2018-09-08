LA Man Convicted of Sex With Minor Escapes in NorCal

Brandon Valentin, convicted of having sex with a victim under 18, escaped from a facility in Northern California.

A 20-year-old man convicted in Los Angeles County has escaped from a minimum-security facility in Northern California, a state spokesperson said Saturday.

Brandon Valentin was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Friday inside the minimum-support facility dormitory at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, said Lt. Christene Zoucha of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Valentin was placed in the institution on June 4 to serve a three-year sentence for unlawful sex with a victim under 18 years of age and first- degree burglary, Zoucha said.

He was described as a 5-feet-5-inch tall man weighing 159 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Valentin's whereabouts was asked to call (209) 835-4141, ext. 3842.