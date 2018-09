Only one lane remains closed after three westbound lanes were blocked Wednesday morning on the Interstate 580 highway in Livermore following a collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

Three lanes of I-580 at Airway Boulevard were opened after a collision involving a large semi truck was reported at around 10:44 a.m., said CHP.

Crews are working to tow the heavy duty vehicle, according to CHP.

No other information was immediately available.