yo_co - stock.adobe.com File image.

All northbound lanes on Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara are closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday.

The Santa Clara Police Department are on the scene between Stevens Creek Boulevard and Pruneridge Avenue and ask the public to avoid the area until approximately 10 p.m.

The incident occured around 5:30 p.m. when a male victim hit a light pole on the side of the road.

No additional information was immediately available.