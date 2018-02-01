Laptops Stolen in 'Snatch and Grab' Near UC Berkeley Campus

Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly stole multiple laptops in a "snatch and grab" robbery near the campus of UC Berkeley Wednesday night. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

After casing the area, the suspects approached their victims in the outdoor eating area of a business in the 2300 block of College Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

They approached their victims, grabbed the laptops and fled the scene in an older four-door sedan, according to police. No one was injured in the robbery.

Two of the suspects were described as black men in their early 20s with thin builds and dark clothing. The third suspect was described only as a black male with no further information available.

Police believe that a fourth suspect acted as a get-away driver, but there was no description available.

Police say that crimes like this one have become a common occurrence in Berkeley, and they're advising residents to keep an eye on their belongings and their surroundings to avoid being robbed.