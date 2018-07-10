This may not come as a surprise to Bay Area drivers contantly sitting in traffic, fighting the pain at the pump or trying to deter thieves from breaking into their cars.

The region's three largest cities — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose — are among the worst large cities in the nation to drive in this year, according to a WalletHub report released Tuesday.

Compared to the 100 most populous cities in the country, the city by the bay was dubbed as the second worst large city to drive in, according to the report. Oakland wasn't much better as the third worst city to get behind the wheel. San Jose settled as the 13th worst city.

On the positive side of the spectrum, Raleigh, North Carolina, grabbed the top spot as the best place to drive, followed by Corpus Christi, Texas, and Orlando, Florida, respectively, according to the report.



When crafting its rankings report, WalletHub took a look at a host of factors related to driving, such as the amount of time spent on congested roadways, car theft rates, average gasoline prices, auto maintenance costs, parking fees and crash likelihood.

Among those specific factors, San Francisco was found to be the home of the highest average gas prices, according to the report. Oakland tied with two other cities for having the highest car theft rate.

Best Large U.S. Cities for Driving:

1. Raleigh, North Carolina

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Greensboro, North Carolina

5. Plano, Texas

6. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

7. Durham, North Carolina

8. El Paso, Texas

9. Jacksonville, Florida

10. Tampa, Florida

Worst Large U.S. Cities for Driving:

91. Chicago, Illinois

92. Los Angeles, California

93. Newark, New Jersey

94. New York, New York

95. Boston, Massachusetts

96. Seattle, Washington

97. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

98. Oakland, California

99. San Francisco, California

100. Detroit, Michigan