Large Bay Area Cities Among Worst in Nation to Drive in: Report
Large Bay Area Cities Among Worst in Nation to Drive in: Report

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    This may not come as a surprise to Bay Area drivers contantly sitting in traffic, fighting the pain at the pump or trying to deter thieves from breaking into their cars.

    The region's three largest cities — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose — are among the worst large cities in the nation to drive in this year, according to a WalletHub report released Tuesday.

    Compared to the 100 most populous cities in the country, the city by the bay was dubbed as the second worst large city to drive in, according to the report. Oakland wasn't much better as the third worst city to get behind the wheel. San Jose settled as the 13th worst city.

    On the positive side of the spectrum, Raleigh, North Carolina, grabbed the top spot as the best place to drive, followed by Corpus Christi, Texas, and Orlando, Florida, respectively, according to the report.

    When crafting its rankings report, WalletHub took a look at a host of factors related to driving, such as the amount of time spent on congested roadways, car theft rates, average gasoline prices, auto maintenance costs, parking fees and crash likelihood.

    Among those specific factors, San Francisco was found to be the home of the highest average gas prices, according to the report. Oakland tied with two other cities for having the highest car theft rate.

    Best Large U.S. Cities for Driving:

    1. Raleigh, North Carolina

    2. Corpus Christi, Texas

    3. Orlando, Florida

    4. Greensboro, North Carolina

    5. Plano, Texas

    6. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

    7. Durham, North Carolina

    8. El Paso, Texas

    9. Jacksonville, Florida

    10. Tampa, Florida

    Worst Large U.S. Cities for Driving:

    91. Chicago, Illinois

    92. Los Angeles, California

    93. Newark, New Jersey

    94. New York, New York

    95. Boston, Massachusetts

    96. Seattle, Washington

    97. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    98. Oakland, California

    99. San Francisco, California

    100. Detroit, Michigan

