A pothole opened up on southbound I-880 in Oakland. (July 19, 2019)

A large pothole opened up Friday on Interstate 880 in Oakland, causing a lane closure, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pothole, over Jackson Street, opened up in the No. 3 lane on southbound I-880, the CHP said.

Traffic was slow going past the area, and the CHP was advising drivers to use Interstate 580 as an alternate route.

It was unknown what caused the pothole to open up.

No further details were immediately available.