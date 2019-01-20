Large Tree Topples, Just Misses Homes in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

East Bay

Large Tree Topples, Just Misses Homes in Oakland

By Marianne Favro

Published 6 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    A large pine tree narrowly missed an Oakland couple's home Sunday. (Jan. 20, 2019)

    A 120-foot tree came crashing down in the backyard of an Oakland couple Sunday, uplifting their cottage and missing their home and the one next door by inches.

    The roots of the large Monterey pine tree came up from the saturated ground, causing it to topple; it also took out a fence and deck in Caria Tomczykowska's backyard.

    "All of a sudden, I felt something," she said. "I thought it was another earthquake."

    Tomczykowska said she's just grateful no one was hurt.

    "My horoscope said something exciting would happen this week, and it came true," she said.

    Tomczykowska said the tree also damaged their neighbors' car, breaking the windows.

