Laser Strikes CHP Helicopter Several Times in Richmond
Laser Strikes CHP Helicopter Several Times in Richmond

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:20 PM PST on Jan 7, 2018

    CHP Oakland
    A green laser flashes below, as seen from a CHP helicopter Sunday evening. The laser struck the aircraft several times. (Jan. 7, 2018)

    A California Highway Patrol helicopter was struck several times by a green laser Sunday evening in Richmond, according to the CHP Oakland division.

    At about 6:20 p.m., the helicopter was on patrol over the city of Richmond when the laser strikes occurred. Lasers are dangerous and harmful, and the person responsible could face federal and state charges, the CHP said.

    The Federal Aviation Administration also could impose a fine of up to $11,000 per strike, the CHP said.

    The laser strikes Sunday rerpresent the second such incident directed at CHP helicopters in the East Bay in less than a month.

    The incident is under investigation.

