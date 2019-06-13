Last Oracle Arena Game is a Must-Win for the Warriors

A general view prior to Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California.

It all comes down to one final game at Oracle Arena Thursday as the Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors in a must-win Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

With so many storylines on and off the court, it’s expected to be an emotional and exciting night for players and fans alike.

The Warriors will have to win it without Kevin Durant as the superstar underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon after heroically returning from a calf injury Monday to play in Game 5.

Thursday’s game will be the last game ever at Oracle Arena before the teams moved to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will donate her two tickets to raise proceeds for the Alameda County Food Bank.

Fans can bid on the tickets by clicking here.