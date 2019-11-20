PG&E's Latest Fire-Prevention Power Outage Ending Soon

As tens of thousands remained in the dark late Wednesday night, Pacific Gas & Electric expects to restore power to most of the 120,000 people it intentionally blacked out to avoid the risk of catastrophic wildfires. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019)

As tens of thousands remained in the dark late Wednesday night, Pacific Gas & Electric expects to restore power to most of the 120,000 people it intentionally blacked out to avoid the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The nation's largest utility cut the juice on Wednesday in 10 Northern and central California counties because of concerns that dry, windy weather could throw debris into power lines, causing them to spark and ignite tinder-dry brush.

But officials say the weather proved better than expected, with higher humidity, cloud cover and even some rain in the Sierra Nevada.

That allowed PG&E to drastically reduce the number of customers it originally expected to black out -- about 375,000 -- and even to begin restoring electricity in some areas.

The utility expected to declare a weather all-clear Thursday morning, allowing its crews to inspect and if necessary repair power lines.

On Wednesday, some people in the wine country counties of Napa and Sonoma lost power at about 7 a.m. Power was also cut farther north in portions of Mendocino, Lake and Yolo counties, said Katie Allen, a PG&E spokeswoman.

Here's a breakdown of Wednesday's shutoffs in the Bay Area:

Napa County : 10,569 customers in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Saint Helena, Suisun City, Yountville.

: 10,569 customers in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Saint Helena, Suisun City, Yountville. Solano County : 81 customers in Vacaville and Suisun City.

: 81 customers in Vacaville and Suisun City. Sonoma County: 17,827 customers in Calistoga, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Rio Nido, Saint Helena, Santa Rosa, Sebastapol, Sonoma, Villa Grande, Windsor.

The National Weather Service this week issued a red flag warning for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning in the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and the Diablo Range.

The weather should ease by Thursday morning, allowing PG&E to begin restoring power, said Mark Quinlan, PG&E's senior director of emergency preparedness and response.

For the latest updates on PG&E's power shutoffs, go to the company website.