Authorities work at the scene of a pursuit in San Francisco. (Nov. 19, 2017)

A Daly City police officer riding on a motorcycle crashed during a pursuit along Interstate 280 in San Francisco on Sunday, according to officials.

The officer crashed between San Jose Avenue and Alemany Boulevard, and the suspects managed to escape on foot, officials said.

A search for the suspects is underway along Sweeny Street, according to officials.

The officer's condition was not immediately available.



Further information was not available.

