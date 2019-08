A lawsuit filed in the Bay Area accuses YouTube of discrimination against the LGBT community, costing content creators audience and money. Scott Budman reports.

A lawsuit filed in the Bay Area accuses YouTube of discrimination against the LGBT community, costing content creators audience and money.

Two of the eight people who filed the lawsuit told NBC Bay Area that YouTube, in no certain terms, told them they could not sell ads because their show was about being gay.

YouTube in statement said it does not restrict or demonize videos based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

