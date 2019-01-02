AC Transit is facing accusation and a lawsuit that it discriminates against employees who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Those are the claims from a former bus driver for the East Bay agency. She says carbon monoxide fumes made her sick when she was pregnant and AC Transit forced her to take unpaid leave.

The former employee in the lawsuit claims when she came back to work, AC Transit did not provide sufficient accommodations for breastfeeding. Her attorney says other women have faced the same challenges.

AC Transit on Wednesday issued a statement asking the public to withhold judgment until it uncovers the circumstances that have led to the lawsuit.