Lead Contamination Found at 2 Milpitas Businesses - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Lead Contamination Found at 2 Milpitas Businesses

By Bay City News

Published 13 minutes ago

    Google Maps

    Santa Clara County officials say people who visited a Milpitas shooting range and gymnastics studio may have been exposed to potentially hazardous levels of lead contamination.

    Testing on Friday by the Center for Environmental Health, a division of the California Department of Public Health, found elevated levels of lead in buildings used by Target Masters West and Sweet's Gymnastics, both of which have been closed pending cleanup.

    Officials are now trying to contact all customers, employees and others who may have been exposed to the toxic metal.

    Officials said there is no risk to the general public or anyone who was not in the affected buildings. Target Masters West and Sweet's Gymnastics are located at 12 Minnis Circle and 1329 Minnis Circle, respectively, in Milpitas.

