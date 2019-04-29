'Leave Seals Be This Pupping Season:' The Marine Mammal Center Reminds Visitors



It's that special time of year again in Northern California – seal pupping season!



As more and more seal mothers give birth to pups on local beaches, the Marine Mammal Center is about to enter its busiest rescue season of the year. Currently, more than 150 patients are at their Sausalito hospital and that number is growing every day. "The Center wants to remind locals and visitors alike that a great wildlife viewing experience starts with giving these animals the safe distance to be wild and what they should do if an animal appears to be in distress," a spokesperson for MMC said.



Last year, The Marine Mammal Center responded to 86 seals, sea lions and sea otters that had to be rescued due to negative human interaction across the Center’s response range. They want everyone to safely observe and "please save the SEAL-FIE for later."

