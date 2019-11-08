Leg Injury Makes Gould's Status Uncertain for 49ers

Niners kicker Robbie Gould (No. 9) injured a quad muscle in practice this week and his status for Monday's game is uncertain. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 49ers will need all hands on deck Monday night in an NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

They also believe they need an extra leg.

With regular place-kicker Robbie Gould suffering an injury in practice this week, the 49ers on Thursday signed free-agent kicker Chase McLaughlin as insurance in case Gould isn’t ready.

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Gould hurt a quadriceps while kicking Tuesday. He hasn’t been officially ruled out of Monday’s game, but the 49ers want to have a backup plan if he can’t play, so the team signed McLaughlin, a former Chargers kicker.

McLaughlin, a rookie from Illinois, kicked four games with the Chargers earlier this year before being released. He made 6-of-9 field-goal tries and all seven PATs.

The Chargers let him go after he missed a 42-yard field-goal try in a 17-16 win over the Bears.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said McLaughlin was the best free-agent available – but he hopes Gould can show he’s ready.

"I think he’s got a chance to play Monday," Shanahan told Wagoner. "If not, we expect him back the following week."

Gould this season has made 13-of-20 field-goal tries and all 26 of his extra-point attempts. With a new holder and three long snappers this season, Gould has been much more inconsistent than in past years. Over 2017 and 2018, Gould missed a total of just three field-goal attempts.

Monday night’s game between the 8-0 49ers and 7-2 Seahawks is set for kickoff at 5:15 at Levi’s Stadium.