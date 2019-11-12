Legendary Mexican Band Discusses Immigrants Rights

Immigrant students in the South Bay received a boost of support thanks to a visit from Grammy award-wining band Los Tigres del Norte. Damian Trujillo reports.

The legendary band has been singing about the immigrant experience for more than 50 years. Their message to students? Don't give up the fight.

Los Tigres del Norte on Tuesday took a break from their current tour to talk Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The band visited San Jose City College as the Supreme Court takes up the DACA issue.

Band memers told students the topic seems to be recycled, having first sung about immigrant rights 50 years ago. And here they are again -- different century, same fight.

