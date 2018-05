Levi's Stadium will be hosting a job fair Sunday with more than 1,000 jobs available including cooks, cashiers and ushers looking for full and part-time positions.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature hiring companies that partner with the stadium like Impark, Landmark, ABM, Levy and Fanatics along with Levi’s Stadium Guest Services and Levi’s Stadium Logistics Team.