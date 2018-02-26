Library Demand Jumps in San Francisco

People in San Francisco apparently want to spend more time at the library. New recommendations from the city suggest adding hours on Fridays and Sundays. The San Francisco Examiner is reporting on the proposed changes. The paper says the library's budget is set to grow by about $25 million in the next fiscal year. This past summer, the library added hours to make sure that every branch was open seven days a week. (Published Monday, Feb 26, 2018)

