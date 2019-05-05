Light Rain Returns to Bay Area But Should Dry Up Quickly

Rain returned to the Bay Area late Sunday in the form of light, scattered showers and was expected to continue drizzling overnight and into Monday morning, according to weather forecasters.

A few isolated thunderstorms were possible, mainly late Sunday night, but building high pressure is expected to bring a modest warming and drying trend later Monday and into midweek, the National Weather Service said.

The "upper low" system was centered near the Central Coast, and shower activity initially developed over Monterey County early Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

By early Sunday evening, a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms tracked from east to west across Contra Costa County. Several lightning strikes were detected in the area between 5 and 6 p.m., and small hail was reported in Byron, the NWS said.

Showers persisted late Sunday night, moving as far west as San Francisco and south into Alameda and San Mateo counties.