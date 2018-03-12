Light Rain Returns to Bay Area as Storm Moves Into Region

Rain returned to the Bay Area on Monday evening in the form of light showers across the region.

Rain chances were expected to increase late Monday night and into Tuesday morning as the main frontal system pushes into the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service. The system will shift southward down through the Bay Area and Central Coast with a bit more organized band of light to occasionally moderate rainfall, the weather service said.

Winds will be gusty at times, up to 40 mph in the hills and mountains along the coast, forecasters said.

Showers are expected to linger into Tuesday night as the system moves out of the region. Another system is expected Wednesday morning, the weather service said.



