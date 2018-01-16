Line Forms in SF for Air Jordan Shoe With Levi’s Twist

More than 100 people on Tuesday lined up outside the Levi's location at San Francisco's Westfield Mall. Some have been there since Sunday. They are waiting for the chance to purchase a special shoe sewn together in part with Levi's denim. Many of those people NBC Bay Area spoke to said they have no plans to wear the shoes. Some plan to resell them for a handsome profit. Those sneakers go on sale Wednesday. They'll only be sold at about 70 stores nationwide. Each store will only have about 150 pairs of shoes (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

