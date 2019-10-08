List: Bay Area Locations Facing Possible PG&E Power Shutoffs

PG&E could turn off power in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern, Central and coastal California early Wednesday due to heightened fire danger. Thom Jensen reports.

PG&E could turn off power in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern, Central and coastal California early Wednesday due to heightened fire danger.

In the Bay Area, the potential public safety power shutoffs could impact approximately 257,000 customers across Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties, according to PG&E.

The shutoffs could begin as early as 4 a.m. Wednesday and potentially last for several days, according to PG&E.

PG&E map shows areas that may be impacted from a Public Safety Power Shutoff event. Click on the map to find out if your service may be impacted.

Photo credit: PG&E

The list below breaks down how many Bay Area customers could be impacted by the shutoffs:

Alameda County : 32,613 customers in Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore.

: 32,613 customers in Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore. Contra Costa County : 40,219 customers in San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch, Martinez.

: 40,219 customers in San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch, Martinez. Napa County : 32,124 customers in Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon.

: 32,124 customers in Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon. San Mateo County : 14,766 customers in Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton.

: 14,766 customers in Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton. Santa Clara County : 38,123 customers in San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City.

: 38,123 customers in San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City. Solano County : 32,862 customers in Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon.

: 32,862 customers in Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon. Sonoma County: 66,289 customers in Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay.

PG&E's plans to proactively cut power were prompted by high winds and low humidity in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay and East Bay hills and valleys from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 12 p.m. Thursday.

Power Outage Preparations as North Bay Marks 2 Years Since Deadly Fires

People across the North Bay are preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs two years after devastating wildfires ravaged the region. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Some of the most destructive blazes in California in recent years were started by PG&E power lines. Winds can knock down live wires and power poles or drive trees and other vegetation into contact with them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.