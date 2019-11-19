List: School Closures Due to PG&E Power Shutoffs

As PG&E prepares to shut off power in some areas of the North Bay Wednesday because of fire danger, some school districts have announced school closures or revised schedules.
Here's a list of school districts with school closures or schedule changes for Wednesday and beyond:
Sonoma County
- Geyserville Unified School District. Open Wednesday-Thursday; all K-12 students will meet at the elementary campus, which will be fully operational.
- Rincon Valley Unified School District. The following schools will be closed Wednesday-Thursday: Whited Elementary Charter School, Madrone Elementary School, Binkley Elementary Charter School, Rincon Valley Charter School-Sequoia, Sequoia Elementary School, and Austin Creek Elementary School. Sequoia Elementary School sixth-graders will go to camp as planned.
- Santa Rosa City Schools. The following schools will be closed Wednesday: Maria Carrillo High School, Rincon Valley Middle School, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, and Hidden Valley Elementary School. In addition, all after-school programs, such as athletics and childcare, are canceled at these schools Wednesday. These schools will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.