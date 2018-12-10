'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Back on KOIT Radio's Rotation

The Christmas classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" that some people have complained sends the wrong message to women was temporarily pulled from San Francisco Bay Area radio station KOIT and reinstated Monday. Sam Brock reports.

KOIT said it is a "feel good" station, especially over the holidays, and were trying to respond to the temperature in the room. But when the station received more backlash for not playing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" it made a correction.

"We didn't really ban it, but we pulled it off the playlist," KOIT Host Teri King said. "And then, as soon as the (newspapers) went with it, they went crazy. Everybody was up in arms because we're not playing 'Baby, It's Cold Outside.'"

So the station's program director put up a poll last Monday on the station's website asking listeners to vote "Yes" or "No" on if the song should be played on KOIT.

The poll garnered a response from 22,000 people, with almost 80 percent in favor of bringing the song back.

