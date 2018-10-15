Litquake 2018 Festival Celebrates 19 Years in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Litquake 2018 Festival Celebrates 19 Years in San Francisco

By Shellise West

Published 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How Much Sleep do you Really Need?
    Getty Images
    SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 03: A man reads a book at the City Lights Bookstore October 3, 2007 in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco, California. The American Planning Association named the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco as one of the top ten neighborhoods in the United States. The eclectic neighborhood that has a heavy Italian influence and is the birthplace of the beat generation is also known for fine Italian food, sidewalk cafes and its bohemian lifestyle. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    San Francisco’s Litquake 2018 Festival kicked off with over a dozen events for all ages to enjoy for its 19th year in the Bay Area.

    Known as the West Coast’s largest independent literary festival, its highlights will be a spoken word jazz jam, and a bad poetry competition.

    The festival is running until Oct. 20 with events that range from free to $25.

    Notable authors include Bay Area native Amy Tan, author of "The Joy Luck Club", and "The Lovely Bones" author Alice Sebold.

    Ticket prices will vary based on the ages of participants, attendees can find more information at litquake.org.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices