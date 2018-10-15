San Francisco’s Litquake 2018 Festival kicked off with over a dozen events for all ages to enjoy for its 19th year in the Bay Area.
Known as the West Coast’s largest independent literary festival, its highlights will be a spoken word jazz jam, and a bad poetry competition.
The festival is running until Oct. 20 with events that range from free to $25.
Notable authors include Bay Area native Amy Tan, author of "The Joy Luck Club", and "The Lovely Bones" author Alice Sebold.
Ticket prices will vary based on the ages of participants, attendees can find more information at litquake.org.
Booklovers of all ages and backgrounds will enjoy @Litquake – a ten-day gathering of authors sharing words and ideas. https://t.co/auLQiRmElzpic.twitter.com/rUW5sAIpYk
— BARTable (@SFBARTable) October 10, 2018