Live Blog: All the New 2018 Tech From the CES Floor

The latest generation of the Sony robotic pet, Aibo, is on display during a press event for CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It's that time of the year again − NBC Bay Area tech reporter Scott Budman reports from the floor of CES, the biggest ever tech show, and this year, the theme is AI. The show runs from Jan. 9 to 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees.

Follow our live blog as we bring you the latest and greatest in the world of technology:

It's raining in Vegas. No, really.

People here in Las Vegas say it hasn’t rained here in 116 days. We’re getting so much, Google closed it’s “tent city” for the day. #CES2018pic.twitter.com/3C9yDICLCp — scott budman (@scottbudman) January 9, 2018

How the cool kids get to CES

This is (for now) a prototype of what some say will be the ride sharing of the not too distant future.

The ‘copter (and photo) come from Bell Helicopters. It’s rumored to be on Uber’s agenda, to let us avoid traffic and fly above it all.

The Uber/Lyft of the future. A 4-seat ‘copter. (Photo courtesy of Bell Helicopter).#CES2018pic.twitter.com/BGvSI8v0kS



— scott budman (@scottbudman) January 9, 2018

