The Livermore Police Department has launched an internal and criminal investigation into accusations an officer engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty.

The officer was placed on administrative leave once the department received the report from the woman in October. The officer has since resigned from LPD.

"The conduct described in the allegations would be very serious violation of the trust our community places in its police officers and our department," Livermore police said in a statement. "The woman reports she met the officer when he responded to her home on a health-related call in June of this year. Following that first meeting, she maintains the officer persuaded her to engage in a series of sexual encounters."

Police officials said the results of the criminal investigation has been handed over to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, which will determine on whether to make charges against the former officer.

LPD said the internal investigation is still ongoing even though the officer has resigned. The investigation is expected to be completed by the end of the year, police said.

“I do not have to wait for the results of investigation to make this very clear — any report of inappropriate conduct on the part of a police officer is something I take extremely seriously," LPD Chief Michael Harris said in a statement. "We simply cannot tolerate any conduct that diminishes the trust our community places in us. The men and women of the Livermore Police Department work hard every day to earn the trust of our residents, and we intend to guard that trust vigilantly.“