Police on Thursday released new photos in their search for a 21-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a teen outside a Livermore Taco Bell.

Police have been searching for Jorge Luis Tellez since July 8. He is suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy following an argument outside a Taco Bell. Police say the victim, who was identified by family members as Emmanuel Mosby, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and later died at the hospital.

The shooting was reported at 985 E. Stanley Blvd. An investigation reveals there was a verbal altercation between Mosby and Tellez. Police said during the altercation Tellez pulled out a gun and shot the teen. The suspect then immediately fled the area.

"We're doing everything we can to take every possible step to turn over every possible stone," police spokesman Arturo Rosas said.

Man Shot Teen Outside Livermore Taco Bell: Police

Police are searching for a 21-year-old murder suspect out of Livermore. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

Livermore police say an arrest warrant has been obtained for Tellez, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. They raided his home last week but he wasnt there.

Jorge Luis Tellez

Photo credit: Livermore Police Department

Anyone who sees Tellez should call 911. Anyone with information regarding this shooting should call the Livermore Police Tip-Line at 925-371-4790. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.