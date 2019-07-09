Livermore Police Searching for Murder Suspect

Police are searching for a 21-year-old murder suspect out of Livermore.

A SWAT team searched for Jorge Luis Tellez early Tuesday, but was unable to located him at his Livermore home, police said.

Tellez is suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy on Monday. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting was reported at 985 E. Stanley Boulevard, near the Pleasanton border.

Livermore police say an arrest warrant has been obtained for Tellez, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Tellez should call 911.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Livermore Police Tip-Line at (925) 371-4790. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.