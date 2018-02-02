Local Businesses Prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Silicon Valley technology will play a role in this year’s Super Bowl by lighting up the stadium and delivering food made by robots. Scott Budman reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

Silicon Valley technology will play a role in this year’s Super Bowl by lighting up the stadium and delivering food made by robots.

"We're hoping to have one of our biggest days ever," said Zume Pizza Executive Chef Aaron Burkus.

It will likely be the busiest day of the year for pizza delivery and Zume Pizza in Mountain View is gearing up for the big game. They make their pizza with robots, and can deliver up to 200 at a time thanks to remotely controlled ovens inside their delivery trucks.

"They're gonna be as busy as they've ever been, hopefully," Burkus said. "We've tested 'em pretty good. We’ve run hundreds of pies a day, so whether it's for production or testing we know what they can handle."

Silicon Valley technology is also lighting up the Super Bowl, San Jose-based Lumileds handles all the LED lighting for the stadium and are responsible for how the game looks on TV.

"As more and more homes have high definition, there's more demand for this connection with the players and the game," said Kathleen Hartnett, Lumileds senior director.

She claims lighting up the field also helps the players.

Video Deputy Opens Fire at Driver After Being Struck in Hayward

"There's uniform light across the field, the players are better able to judge speed, so it enhances the play of the game as well," Hartnett said.



