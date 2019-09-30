Visual China Group via Getty Images File image

The 23rd International AIDS Conference doesn't take place in the Bay Area until 2020, but local community leaders will hold a news conference Monday to talk about the importance of the event.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are expected to attend Monday's news conference, which kicks off at 10 a.m.

The 2020 AIDS conference will be held in San Francisco and Oakland between July 6 and July 20. More than 20,000 people from 170 countries are expected to attend.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says the number of people diagnosed with HIV has dropped over the years — about 60% over the past 10 years — thanks to public awareness, research and getting medicine to those living with the disease.

Nearly 16,000 people are living with HIV in San Francisco, according to the health department. About 200 people were newly diagnosed in 2018.

Across California, 126,000 people are living with HIV.