Local Rescue Team to Help With Hurricane Florence Efforts

Local Water Rescue Team Travels to Carolinas in Advance of Hurricane Florence

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A group of 16 local firefighters trained in water rescues is on the road Tuesday, making the roughly 3,000 mile trip to the Carolinas where Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall later this week. Bob Redell reports.

    A group of 16 local firefighters trained in water rescues is on the road Tuesday, making the roughly 3,000 mile trip to the Carolinas where Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall later this week.

    Members of the team departed from the Bay Area late Monday night with eight boats and enough food, water and fuel to be self-sufficient for five to seven days.

    The team is driving nonstop to the Carolinas, hoping to arrive by the time Florence, which is currently a Category 4 story, makes landfall.

    The California Task Force 4 team will receive its specific orders from a local incident commander once it arrives.

