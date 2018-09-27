Local Shows of Support for Kavanaugh Accuser Amid Hearing

Amid Thursday's historic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford, people back in the Bay Area are expected to continue to voice their support for Ford, the woman who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct back when they were in high school. Kris Sanchez reports.

In addition to a 11:30 a.m. rally at Palo Alto City Hall, people are also expected to gather at noon at Montgomery and Market streets in San Francisco as well as at the federal building on Clay Street in Oakland at the same time.

Last week, a small plane towed a banner over Palo Alto with the message "Thank you Christine. We have your back." Other shows of support, including a vigil of solidarity attended by hundreds of people, have followed around the Bay Area.

Ford is one of at least three women who have come forward recently with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, who has repeatedly denied all of the allegations.

Vigil of Solidarity in Palo Alto for Christine Blasey Ford