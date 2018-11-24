Longtime KGO 810 radio host Raphael "Ray" Taliaferro is reported missing in Kentucky, authorities say.

NBC-affiliate WPSD reports the 79-year-old Taliaferro was last seen a week ago near the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant in Paducah.

Authorities said Taliaferro, who is well-known in the Bay Area for his tenure at KGO 810 radio, is a resident of Massac County in Illinois.

Taliaferro in 2011 was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Department at 618-524-2912.