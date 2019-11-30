Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade Canceled Due to Rain

Getty Images File image.

The Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade has been canceled due to unexpected rain, according to a Facebook post on the event’s page.

The annual event had been scheduled for Sunday, but the event’s organizers said that the extreme weather could severely damage the floats, jeopardizing future parades.

“This is not a decision we made lightly; our all-volunteer committee has put hundreds of hours of work into this year’s event, and we are tremendously disappointed not to be able to share it with our community,” the Facebook post read.

It was acknowledged that the parade organizers took into consideration the impact on the “generous donors” who were looking forward to seeing the floats they helped fund.

“We hope that our spectators will support the wonderful local business that contributed to this year’s parade,” the Facebook post read. “Even if you won’t see their names in our programs or on the sides of our floats, know that we wouldn’t be able to keep this holiday tradition alive without them. See you all in 2020!”