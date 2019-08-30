Los Gatos Fire Damages Businesses on Village Lane - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Los Gatos Fire Damages Businesses on Village Lane

By Kris Sanchez

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A fire that burned early Friday morning in Los Gatos caused damage to some businesses on Village Lane.

    A fire that burned early Friday morning in Los Gatos threatened several businesses on Village Lane, just one street off North Santa Cruz Avenue, which is the main thoroughfare.

    Firefighters got the call just after 1:30 a.m. and responded to a fire behind Double D’s Sports Grille, which recently reopened after it was gutted by a fire in 2016. Due to the roof structure it took firefighters an hour to put the fire out, and officials have confirmed that some personnel will remain on the scene.

    Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Bill Murphy said the fire started in one business and damaged two on either side.

    Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.

