Louis C.K. to Perform at San Jose Improv With 'New Material'

Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. is coming to San Jose this week, and apparently he's bringing some new material.

The San Jose Improv is hosting a special event featuring the Emmy-award winning comic Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m., according to the venue's website Monday.

A brief message on the Improv's ticket page says "Louis CK is trying some new material. XXX Adults only."

C.K. is known for his raunchy and what some consider offensive material. In November, the New York Times reported he was accused by five women of sexual misconduct, and the premiere of his film "I Love You Daddy" was canceled as a result of the allegations.

Two of the women said C.K. apologized for his behavior, the Times reported.

C.K. is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody Award winning shows "Louie" and "Horace and Pete." In 2015, he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour, according to his bio.

The two San Jose shows appeared to be sold out as of Monday evening.