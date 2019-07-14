Some lucky lottery player in San Jose is holding a $1.2 million Powerball ticket with five of the six winning numbers from Saturday's $194 million draw.

The ticket, officially worth $1,238,940, was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 5148 Moorpark Ave. in West San Jose. The ticket holder has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were: 12, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball number 21.

The San Jose winner was one of two nationwide to get the first five numbers without the Powerball number. The other was in North Carolina.

One jackpot winning ticket was sold in Tennessee, according to the official Powerball website.

The next Powerball draw is Wednesday, with a jackpot of $40 million.