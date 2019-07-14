Lucky Lottery Player in San Jose Holds $1.2 Million 5-of-6 Powerball Ticket - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Lucky Lottery Player in San Jose Holds $1.2 Million 5-of-6 Powerball Ticket

By Stephen Ellison

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lucky Lottery Player in San Jose Holds $1.2 Million 5-of-6 Powerball Ticket
    Shutterstock

    Some lucky lottery player in San Jose is holding a $1.2 million Powerball ticket with five of the six winning numbers from Saturday's $194 million draw.

    The ticket, officially worth $1,238,940, was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 5148 Moorpark Ave. in West San Jose. The ticket holder has yet to come forward.

    The winning numbers in Saturday's draw were: 12, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball number 21.

    The San Jose winner was one of two nationwide to get the first five numbers without the Powerball number. The other was in North Carolina.

    One jackpot winning ticket was sold in Tennessee, according to the official Powerball website.

    The next Powerball draw is Wednesday, with a jackpot of $40 million.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices