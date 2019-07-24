A woman shows her Mega Millions tickets hours before the draw of the USD 1 billion jackpot, at the Bluebird Liquor store in Torrance, California on October 19, 2018.

Lottery players, check your tickets if you purchased some recently in San Jose.

The California Lottery on Wednesday said that a lucky player recently went to the 7-Eleven located at 1639 Alum Rock Ave. and picked up a Mega Millions ticket that is now worth about $1.4 million.

The winning ticket matched five out of the six winning numbers (1, 4, 23, 40, 45) but missed out on the Mega number of 11, according to the California Lottery.

The winner's identity will remain a mystery until they submit a winner's claim form and have their ticket verified by lottery officials.

The lucky 7-Eleven store will cash in on $7,395 just for having sold the ticket, the lottery said.