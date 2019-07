This is a Lyft logo being installed on a Lyft driver's car on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Lyft has halted its e-bike service after two of the devices mysteriously caught fire this week in San Francisco, according to a report from the San Francisco Examiner.

One Lyft e-bike ignited Wednesday near Page and Scott streets, and a witness told the Examiner they saw flames coming from the battery.

A second e-bike caught fire Saturday at Folsom and Second streets, the news outlet reported.

The e-bikes are operated by San Francisco-based Lyft under the name Bay Wheels.