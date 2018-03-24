Lyft Offers Free Rides to March For Our Lives Attendees - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Lyft Offers Free Rides to March For Our Lives Attendees

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lyft Offers Free Rides to March For Our Lives Attendees
    Getty Images
    File image of a Lyft driver placing the Amp on his dashboard in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Lyft)

    Hoping to join the March For Our Lives rally but don’t have a ride? Don’t fret, Lyft’s got your back.

    The rideshare company will be offering up to $1.5 million in free rides to 50 of the rallies, including the ones in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. The max cost per ride will be $15 a piece and amounts to a total of 100,000 rides.

    The March For Our Lives rally is pushing for gun safety reform in the wake of the latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17.

    To be eligible, prospective riders must enter the official March For Our Lives rally point as your destination. Once you’ve registered, riders can use the specific code for their city in the promos tab of the Lyft app.

    Check out the Bay Area city codes to help get you to the rally:

    San Francisco: MFOLSF
    San Jose: MFOLSJ
    Oakland: MFOLOAK

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices