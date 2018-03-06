Lyft Offers Free Rides to March for Our Lives Attendees

Getty Images for Lyft File image. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Lyft)

The question "Uber or Lyft?" might finally be answered as some would forever side with Lyft over its latest announcement. It will be offering free rides to people attending the March for Our Lives rally this month.

Organized by students in the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed, the prominent gun control rally is set to take place in 24 cities around the country on March 24.



Attendees hope to shine light on gun control and stop the epidemic of mass school shootings.

Lyft co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green made the announcement in an open letter to Stoneman Douglas students expressing their condolences and solidarity.

"We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country," they wrote. "And like many, we are inspired by your leadership … Thank you for speaking up and showing the world that young people can drive meaningful change."

Gun control advocates and Parkland shooting survivors quickly responded, praising Lyft for its latest act of kindness.

"This is amazing," tweeted Cameron Kasky, a student who survived the Parkland shooting, SF Gate reports. "Thank you, @lyft. #NEVERAGAIN”



