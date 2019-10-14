M4.5 Earthquake Rattles North of Walnut Creek - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
M4.5 Earthquake Rattles East Bay
M4.5 Earthquake Rattles North of Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    M4.5 Earthquake Rattles North of Walnut Creek

    A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Walnut Creek late Monday night, according to the USGS. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Walnut Creek late Monday night, according to the USGS.

    The quake, which struck at 10:33 p.m., was felt across the Bay Area. A smaller 2.5 magnitude temblor shook the same area just a few minutes before, the USGS said.

    No injuries or damage were immediately reported, and it wasn't immediately clear which fault was the source of the quake. The USGS reported several aftershocks measuring under magnitude 2.0 in the minutes after the larger shaker.

    BART said trains were running at reduced speeds as crews complete track inspections and riders should expect residual delays of 10-15 minutes across the system.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

