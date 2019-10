As PG&E works to restore power following a planned weekend outage affecting hundreds of thousands of customers across Northern California, the utility is warning that it could once again shut off power on Tuesday. Kris Sanchez reports.

PG&E could once again shut off power to customers across Northern California due to heightened fire danger.

The potential shutoffs on Tuesday and Wednesday could impact customers in about 35 counties, according to PG&E.

Use the interactive map below to see which areas could be affected by the latest public safety power shutoffs.