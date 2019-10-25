MAP: Impact of Possible Weekend PG&E Power Shutoffs

An extreme wind event forecasted this weekend may trigger another round of PG&E outages in the Bay Area. Bob Redell reports.

PG&E Warns of More Possible Outages This Weekend

Dangerous fire weather expected this weekend could trigger another round of PG&E power shutoffs in the Bay Area and across other portions of Northern California.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson in a media briefing late Thursday said the possible blackouts will likely impact the North Bay, Peninsula, East Bay, Sierra foothills, Central Coast and Humboldt County. PG&E officials said there is "growing confidence" the outages would take place Saturday and could last through Monday.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Impacted Areas for Oct. 26-28 This map shows approximate outlines of potentially impacted areas. For the most accurate information for your address, use the address lookup tool.