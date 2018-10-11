What to Know "Know Your Value" National Event will be held Dec. 1 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco

Tickets start at $350

Women in California can also enter the “Grow Your Value” contest to compete for the $25,000 grand prize

Led by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, the Know Your Value national event on Dec. 1 in San Francisco will feature leading experts and influential trailblazers as they share their personal stories of how they've navigated challenges and celebrated triumphs along their individual journeys.

The line-up of speakers include U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA); Katty Kay, BBC News anchor and author of the “The Confidence Code" and "The Confidence Code for Girls;” and Elizabeth Vargas, host of “A&E Investigates.”

This full-day event at The Palace Hotel will tackle everything from negotiating your worth in the workplace to personal finance, health and wellness. You'll hear from leaders across industries who will help build connections, boost confidence and leave you inspired and full of purpose. They include:

Amy Banse, Managing Director and Head of Funds for Comcast Ventures; Emily Chang, Bloomberg TV anchor and author of “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley”; Jean Chatzky, financial editor of NBC News’ “TODAY”; Janine Driver, body language and branding expert; Dr. Madelyn Fernstrom, NBC News and “TODAY” Health Editor; Vicky Nguyen, senior investigative reporter and anchor for NBC Bay Area - KNTV; Jane Park, CEO and founder of Julep Beauty; Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International and author of “Freedom is an Inside Job”; Dia Simms, president of Combs Enterprises; Megan Twohey, investigative reporter for The New York Times and NBC News and MSNBC contributor; and Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient and co-founder of #seeher.

"Grow Your Value" Contest

Women in California can also enter the “Grow Your Value” contest for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize at the Dec. 1 event, sponsored by ADP® Women in Leadership.

The program is an extension of Brzezinski’s “Know Your Value” nationwide initiative that brought sold-out events to New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, Orlando, and Hartford.

The submission period for the “Grow Your Value” contest begins October 1st, 2018 at 12:01 A.M. ET and ends October 19th, 2018 at 11:59 P.M. ET. Go to knowyourvalue.com to enter the competition and to view the official rules and prize details.

Contest entrants in the state of California must submit a 60-second video explaining to Brzezinski why they deserve a $25,000 bonus. Submissions can be uploaded using manual upload Hootsuite campaign website, featured on knowyourvalue.com.

There will be three finalists who will travel to New York in November for professional coaching and styling in advance of the “Know Your Value” event and then to San Francisco for the event at The Palace Hotel on December 1st. The finalists will appear onstage at the event to pitch their story to the judges, live audience and viewers across NBC platforms. One grand prize winner will be selected at the conference to receive $25,000.