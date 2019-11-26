Macy's Union Square Workers May Strike on Black Friday

One of the Bay Area's biggest shopping areas could be hit with a strike, just as the busy Christmas shopping season kicks off. Employees at retail giant Macy's in Union Square are talking about a possible walkout starting on Black Friday. Scott Budman reports.

Macy's has long been seen as the center of Union Square. A strike would be bad and if other retail unions chose to join the rumored strike, it could cripple this retail center during it's most important sales season.

Union officials said 90% of the salespeople voted to authorize a strike. Most make around $20 an hour and are asking for higher wages and more affordable health insurance. Business watchers said the timing of a strike couldn't be worse.

Macy's released a statement saying it offers fair pay and benefits. It also said it plans to open on Black Friday, strike or no strike.