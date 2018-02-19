Tahoe's Maddie Bowman, Carmel's Brita Sigourney Go for Gold in Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final - NBC Bay Area
Tahoe's Maddie Bowman, Carmel's Brita Sigourney Go for Gold in Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final

By Garvin Thomas

Published at 6:48 AM PST on Feb 19, 2018

    3 Americans Make Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final

    It looked like all four Team USA competitors were going to breeze into the women's freeski halfpipe final, but the team will advance without Devin Logan, who missed the cut after falling on her second run. Brita Sigourney, Annalisa Drew and Maddie Bowman will compete for Team USA in the finals Feb. 20.

    (Published Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018)

    Northern California freestyle halfpipe skiers will soon take center stage on the world's grandest stage.

    South Lake Tahoe's Maddie Bowman and Carmel's Brita Sigourney on Tuesday (Monday in the United States) will compete in the women's freeski halfpipe final at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe YouthBowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth

    NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas sits down with Sochi gold medalist Maddie Bowman.

    (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

    As the defending gold medalist in the event, Bowman is itching at the opportunity to improve on her qualifying performance in which she finished in sixth place with a best score of 83.80.

    "They're not exactly as clean as I'd hoped, but I'm excited to be able to go out there tomorrow and hopefully lay something sick down," Bowman said after completing her two qualification runs.

    'It Is Insane': Maddie Bowman, Tahoe Gold Medalist, Shares Post-Olympic Journey'It Is Insane': Maddie Bowman, Tahoe Gold Medalist, Shares Post-Olympic Journey

    Believe it or not, Maddie Bowman's favorite memory from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, wasn't actually winning the gold medal. In fact, it didn't even happen in Russia.

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017)

    Sigourney, who finished sixth in Sochi, bested her Team USA teammate in qualifying, posting a score of 90.60. Fellow American Annalisa Drew also posted a score (86.00) good enough to compete in the 12-women final.

    Coverage of the women's freeski halfpipe final kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PST Monday. To watch a livestream of the event, click here.

    To watch Garvin Thomas' video, click here.

